New 'recipe' could reduce foul odour in city's east

The Living Earth plant. Photo: Newsline / CCC

Christchurch City Council believes a new ‘recipe’ for making compost at an organics processing plant in Christchurch could hold the key to reducing the odour issues in the city's east.

The new recipe has been formulated over the past three months following a series of small scale trials at the Living Earth plant in Bromley, said council city services general manager David Adamson.

"As it takes about 12 weeks for material to go through the composting process, we won’t know exactly what impact the new recipe has had on the odour situation until the end of October," Adamson said.

"However, tests that we have done show the new compost recipe gives off considerably less potentially odorous gases than the old compost recipe so there are promising indicators it will make a positive difference.

"We appreciate there has not been a significant change to odour in the wider area so far but are hopeful that Bromley residents will gradually start to notice the odour issues dissipating as the new compost recipe works through the facility."

Several other changes have been made at the Living Earth plant over the past three months to address the odour, including:

Additional water misters.

Increasing the turning frequency of the windrows.

Amending irrigation levels

Changing the acidity levels and the ratio of carbon to nitrogen.

Changing the temperature within the tunnels

Increasing the porosity of the material in the tunnels to increase airflow.

The Living Earth plant is one of two council-owned facilities identified earlier this year as contributing to the long-standing odour issues in Bromley.

The other facility was the EcoDrop Transfer Station, which is operated by EcoCentral.

Adamson said new ‘housekeeping’ processes at the transfer station have significantly reduced the odour coming from that facility.

An electronic ‘nose’ placed in the roof area of the transfer station pit had detected a 40 per cent reduction in odour since the changes were made.

Adamson said the council plans to survey residents in the Bromley area in the coming weeks about the odour issues and whether they have noticed an improvement in the air quality

"Some residents in the Bromley area are very diligent about reporting odours through the Smelt-it app.

"But we need to talk to the wider community to get their views on whether the odour management work we have been doing is making a difference.

"The findings of that survey will help to determine our next steps, with potential options for redeveloping the composting facility due to be put to Councillors by November this year," Adamson said.

