No let-up for yacht club targeted by burglars

Naval Point Club Lyttelton has made a public appeal to identify a person and a vehicle captured on its security camera.

A yacht club which continues to be plagued by break-ins has been hit again.

Naval Point Club Lyttelton has made a public appeal to identify a person and a vehicle captured on its security camera, which may be able to help police.

Yacht club manager Sabrina Saunders said there had been eight break-ins and thefts and five more attempted break-ins and thefts.

The club’s isolated location makes it an easy target.

The yacht club’s garage was broken into at 5.25am on Friday. Tools, including a drill press donated by life member Brian Parker, were stolen.

“It’s someone really close to the club, he poured his life into it and to have someone walk off with it, it was just rude,” Saunders said of Parker.

Naval Point Club Lyttelton has made a public appeal to identify a person and a vehicle captured on its security camera.

Equipment belonging to Te Waka Pounamu Outrigger Canoe Club was also taken.

She said the value of stolen items would be in the thousands.

“It’s frustrating, it’s taxing, it’s just a lot of time that’s wasted,” she said.

A police spokesperson said a report on the break in is currently being assessed.

Saunders will be approaching police about implementing patrols around the area, at the times the club tends to get broken into.

If you have any information about the break-in, contact police on 105 and quote file number OR-27511369.