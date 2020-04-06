Number of Canterbury Covid-19 cases grows by six

Canterbury's total number of Covid-19 cases has grown by six in the past 24 hours, with the region's total now standing at 92.

At Monday's update, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 67 new confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand, bringing the national total to 1039 cases.

The Canterbury DHB area now has the fifth-highest number of cases behind the Southern, Waitemata, Waikato and Auckland DHB areas.

Thirteen people are receiving treatment in hospital, with three of them in ICU.

There have been no more Covid-19 related deaths since West Coast woman Anne Guenole, 74, died of the virus last Sunday morning – the first death in New Zealand.

The South Canterbury DHB areas has had no new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, with its total still at 10.

Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital in Linwood has been identified as the Christchurch care home at the centre of a Covid-19 cluster.

The care home was identified by health officials today.

In an update to media, New Zealand's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced there were 15 confirmed and probable cases among residents and staff at the facility.

A cluster of 10 cases were reportedly connected to the dementia unit at the facility.

Twenty residents have been moved to Burwood Hospital to be cared for by Canterbury District Health Board staff.