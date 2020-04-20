Monday, 20 April 2020

One person in hospital after three vehicle crash in New Brighton

    By Jess Gibson
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A person has been transported to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries following three-vehicle crash on Monday.

    Police, St John and two fire crews responded to the incident on Bower Ave, near the intersection with Sandy Ave in New Brighton about 11.30am

    No one was trapped in any of the vehicles and a police spokeswoman said one person received medical attention for a bump to their head.

    She said there was no blocking as the cars were off the road.

