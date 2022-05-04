Open Christchurch: Crowds of curious residents drawn to architecture festival

Curious residents queued up for a rare chance to take a peek inside some of Christchurch's most architecturally stunning buildings at the weekend.

As part of the Open Christchurch festival, 41 buildings across the city - ranging from private homes to historic structures - opened their doors to the public.

For many, a highlight was the rare chance to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Christ Church Cathedral - the first time it has been part of the festival.

Architectural historian Jenny May says the festival gave Cantabrians a chance to think about their city, particularly after the quakes which changed its urban form.

The two-day festival will return again in May next year.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air