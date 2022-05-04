Open Christchurch: Crowds of curious residents drawn to architecture festival

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As part of the Open Christchurch festival, 41 buildings across the city - ranging from private homes to historic structures - opened their doors to the public.
For many, a highlight was the rare chance to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Christ Church Cathedral - the first time it has been part of the festival.
Architectural historian Jenny May says the festival gave Cantabrians a chance to think about their city, particularly after the quakes which changed its urban form.
The two-day festival will return again in May next year.
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air