Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Open Christchurch: Crowds of curious residents drawn to architecture festival

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Curious residents queued up for a rare chance to take a peek inside some of Christchurch's most architecturally stunning buildings at the weekend.

    As part of the Open Christchurch festival, 41 buildings across the city - ranging from private homes to historic structures - opened their doors to the public.

    For many, a highlight was the rare chance to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Christ Church Cathedral - the first time it has been part of the festival.

    Architectural historian Jenny May says the festival gave Cantabrians a chance to think about their city, particularly after the quakes which changed its urban form.

    The two-day festival will return again in May next year.

    - By Geoff Sloan
    - Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter