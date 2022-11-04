Pitch Black to kick off mini tour in Chch tonight

This year’s Waitati Music Festival has scored a coup with electronica duo Pitch Black headlining tomorrow evening.

Pitch Black. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The dance music duo consists of Mike Hodgson and Paddy Free, who first got together in Christchurch 25 years ago.

Pitch Black have grown to perform their own dub-based music at dance parties across New Zealand and the world.

While the pair have played in front of massive crowds in Europe, tomorrow’s gig at Bland Park in Waitati is limited to 1000 people.

"There’s been some big ones, but to be perfectly honest, there’s nothing better than a small club with a really good sound system," Hodgson said.

Pitch Black had performed few shows in the past two years, as Hodgson was stuck in London in 2020 due to Covid-19 closing the borders.

During their time apart, the band kept busy by sharing music projects over the internet.

"During the pandemic we did re-mixes for other artists."

The duo were invited to play at the Waitati festival by organiser Dr Katie Peppercorn.

"It was quite fortuitous.

"She wrote us and said ‘we probably can’t afford you, but do you want to come along?’ and that was the jolt we needed to get a tour together.

"So we said ‘Yes’, and we’ve built the whole tour around the Dunedin show," Hodgson said.

The invitation to play in Waitati prompted the duo to plan a mini New Zealand tour, which starts tonight in Christchurch.

This will be the Waitati festival’s 10th anniversary.

Dr Peppercorn founded it 12 years ago.

By: Rudy Adrian