Police seek driver involved in early morning chase

    Police are on the hunt for a driver who evaded officers during a pursuit in Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

    A police spokeswoman said a vehicle failed to stop on Turners Rd in Styx about 4.30am.

    Police pursued it for “a couple of minutes” before abandoning the chase due to the manner of driving and the vehicle was not found afterwards

    Meanwhile, police are continuing their enquiries into another abandoned pursuit on Casebrook on Monday morning.

    Police are looking for the registered owner of a vehicle that did not stop for officers about midnight on Highsted Rd.

    They were attempting to check why the occupants were out during the Covid-19 lockdown.

    Officers abandoned the pursuit, which lasted a matter of seconds, after losing sight of the vehicle. 

