Police want to rein in stolen horse statue

The horse statue was stolen from an address in Ilam. Photo: Police

An investigation is under way after a unique wooden horse was stolen from a Christchurch property.

A police spokesperson said the artistic horse statue was taken from an address in Ilam between 4pm on December 20 and 6pm on December 30 last year.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen the unique statue or has information that may lead to its location, the spokesperson said.

If you have information that could help or know where the statue is, phone 105 and quote case number 211230/4738.