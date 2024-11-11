Poll: Should buses still be able to carry bikes?

Metro buses in Canterbury can no longer carry bikes at any time due to safety concerns around front-mounted bike racks obscuring headlights.

The national ban - which was implemented on Friday until further notice - has provoked an outcry from cyclists and cycling advocates.

Bus operators across New Zealand unanimously agreed with the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi's move to implement the complete ban until the safety concerns raised by bike racks can be addressed.

This decision follows the initial night-time restriction put in place on November 2.

“Bike racks will be disabled, so they cannot be used on our Metro buses,” Environment Canterbury public transport operations manager Derek Walsh said.

“We are very disappointed with the situation and understand the significant impacts this will have on our community.

"However, we also understand why our operators need to comply with legislation.

"Lyttelton customers, who need to travel through the tunnel with their bikes, can do so via the small passenger vehicle we are putting on temporarily."

Photo: ECan

More details and the timetable can be found on the Metro website.

ECan staff are working with NZTA and operators to determine the best way to undertake assessments of bike racks.

“The timeframe for setting the criteria and testing is unknown at present,” Walsh said.

Public Transport Users Association New Zealand national co-ordinator Jon Reeves told RNZ it needs to be sorted out.

"We've done this for decades upon decades and why has it all of a sudden blown up? Or is it just a mountain out of a molehill?"

Given the NZTA says there have been no crashes as a result of the bike rack issue, Reeves said the agency, councils, and operators should "sort it out in a back room" before impacting public transport users.

He also suggested looking overseas.

"There are plenty of buses around the world that take buses on the front, and they have night-time over there too.

"I think it's a massive overreaction."