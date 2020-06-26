Project to revitalise Woolston starts next month

Woolston Village. Photo: Newsline / CCC

A multimillion-dollar upgrade will get under way next month at a Christchurch shopping village.

As part of Christchurch City Council’s Ferry Rd Suburban Master Plan, a significant streetscape project in July will aim to revitalise Woolston Village while keeping the industrial character of the 150-year-old area.

The work will be done by Citycare, and see car parks, mini plazas, wider footpaths, cycle lanes and new trees and plants put in along Ferry Rd from Portman St to St Anne’s School.

Following its completion, city council panning and delivery transport manager Lynette Ellis said it will become easier to walk, ride, drive or find a park in Woolston.

She said to ensure minimum disruption, contractors will reline the underground wastewater pipes along the main road at the same time.

Ellis said the upgrade complements the area’s popular new community library and busy thoroughfare.

"The makeover will revitalise one of the city’s oldest areas while honouring the history of the industrial past,” Ellis says.

"It will lift the village, drawing more people and making it easier and safer to walk around Woolston.

An artist's impression of Ferry Road looking south east. Image: CCC

"We will have wider footpaths and a lower speed limit, complemented by improved crossings, street lighting and 32 off-street car parks behind the library and 55 on-street spaces.

"We want to create a sustainable and accessible village that benefits the whole community.

"The upgrade will bring renewed vibrancy to Woolston, prompting people to stop, shop and wander.”

The new village “gateways” will feature trees, paving and kerb build-outs at Portman St and St Anne’s School to define the entrances to the area, along with a 30km/h speed limit.

A 40km/h speed limit will also apply on Catherine, Maronan, Oak, Heathcote and Glenroy Sts as well as a section of St Johns St.

About 30 trees and several garden beds will be planted at the new-look village.

Signs along Ferry Rd will let people know how to access shops and facilities and where to park during the nine-month project.

Residents can attend a 'meet the contractor' session in the main hall at the Woolston Community Library on Tuesday, July 7, 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

You can also sign up for work updates or check the Woolston Village upgrade page for more information.