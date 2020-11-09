Monday, 9 November 2020

Remaining fishermen to be released from Christchurch managed isolation soon

    Sailors prepare the Te Raukura for departure in Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    The last four fishermen remaining in isolation in Christchurch will be released over the coming days.

    About 235 Russian and Ukrainian fishermen had been in MIQ at the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel - with 31 becoming infected with Covid-19.

    The majority have now left, but the Ministry of Health confirmed another one will be released today. This will be followed by a further two tomorrow, with the final seaman released on Wednesday.

    This will complete the required quarantine of the original group of foreign mariners.

    A second flight of fishermen is expected but their arrival date is not yet known.

    The Ministry of Health had said the sailors would not leave quarantine until it was satisfied they posed no health risk to anyone.

    On Saturday, it confirmed most of the sailors had been released to their vessels.

    Seven mariners initially remained behind, and three of those were now considered to have recovered and had been cleared for release.

    The first intake of the crew members was due to leave managed isolation facility last Tuesday after dozens of them who tested positive completed their stand-down.

    All contacts of the two health workers who also contracted the virus from the fishermen have been followed up and tested and all results returned to date are negative.

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

