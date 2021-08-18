Reports of graffiti, damaged wheelie bins, litter on the rise

Graffiti at Thomson Park. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Graffiti and wheelie bin-related issues continue to be a problem in parts of Christchurch with the number of incidents reported increasing.

A Christchurch City Council break down of issues reported by residents living in the Coastal-Burwood Community Board area between June 19 and July 18 shows similar concerns have been raised to previous results.

The top three issues reported by residents between May 22 and June 20 was damaged bins, with 103 tickets, graffiti (98) and road litter (87). In that time, 1232 tickets, or jobs, were completed within an average of 2.6 days, falling in a range of categories such as transport, parks and three waters council assets.

The issues with the most tickets included graffiti (127), missed bin collections (120), and damaged bins (116). Photo: Supplied

But the most recent report has not only revealed the concerns have largely remained the same but the number of tickets for each issue has increased.

The issues with the most tickets included graffiti (127), missed bin collections (120), and damaged bins (116).

City council staff also completed 1468 tickets, 236 more jobs than last time, over an average of 2.9 days.

Residents did not change much in the way of how they reported their concerns compared to the last report.

Similar to before, 59 per cent (955) of residents chose to report issues by phone, email and walk-in, while 41 per cent (677) did so online through Snap Send Solve and Hybris Online.

But as last month’s report concluded, 417 tickets were still open, or had not yet been completed.

Rubbish dumping is also an issue for residents. Photo: Supplied

1 Graffiti – 127

2 Bin not collected – 120

3 Damaged bin – 116

4 Litter (road) – 104

5 Leak (water supply) – 80

6 Residential property files – 71

7 Residential LIM (Land

Information Memorandum) – 68

8 Litter (park) – 52

9 Missing bin – 47

10 Found dog – 41

11 Graffiti on utility box – 41

Number of tickets (issues) reported in the Coastal-Burwood Community Board area between May 22 and June 20:

1 Damaged bin – 103

2 Graffiti – 98

3 Litter (road) – 87

4 Bin not collected – 64

5 Residential property

files/information – 64

6 Flooding (road) – 52

7 Leak (water supply) – 50

8 Litter (park) – 47

9 Road asset (footpath, road,

furniture) – 47

10 Found dog – 44