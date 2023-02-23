Residents in for nasty water bill shock

Some Christchurch ratepayers might be in for a shock when they visit their letterboxes in the next few weeks.

Christchurch City Council is on the lookout for residents using more water than average, with excess water users in line to receive an invoice in the mail.

The city council implemented the new payment scheme in October last year to target the city's high water users.

Under the new rules, property owners in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula will be charged a fixed rate of $1.35 for every 1,000 litres they use over the 700-litre per day limit.

The water charges are putting people off watering berms. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Bills will not be sent out for $25 or less, but most are likely to range from $80 to $400.

A council spokesperson stated the main reason for the water charges is to help reduce the demand on infrastructure, allowing them to offset major investments required to upgrade the supply network.

Some residents have labelled the charge as unfair, since almost a quarter of Christchurch households will not be charged because they share a meter with their neighbours.

The council reports they've already seen a reduction in water use across the district since rolling out the new rules.

To check your water use, visit ccc.govt.nz/services/water-and-drainage/water-supply/water-reporter

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air