Tight vote in Christchurch assets debate

Photo: File image

Left leaning Christchurch city councillors have claimed victory in the contentious debate over whether public owned assets should be sold or partly sold off.

The council voted 8-7 yesterday not to develop a business case into ceding control of assets to investment company Christchurch City Holdings Ltd, which oversees of city assets valued at $5.8b.

The issue of whether to sell or not sell is now likely to go out for public consultation midway through next year.

CCHL is a city council company which owns 100 per cent of Lyttelton Port Company, City Care, fibre broadband provider Enable and Eco-Central, 75 per cent of the airport, and 89 per cent of Orion.

Yesterday’s vote showed the clear divide between councillors over the issue.

Those who voted against ceding control of assets to CCHL were left leaning Melanie Coker, deputy mayor Pauline Cotter, Tyrone Fields, Tyler Harrison-Hunt, Yani Johanson, Jake McLellan and Andrei Moore.

Those who voted for it were centre right leaning Mayor Phil Mauger, Kelly Barber, James Gough, Victoria Henstock, Aaron Keown, Mark Peters and Tim Scandrett.

The left leaning are arguing the assets should stay in council hands so dividends from the companies continue to offset rates rises into the future; the other camp believes they could be managed differently and/or sold off to offset expected large rates rises in the coming years.

Two councillors, Sam McDonald and Sara Templeton, could not vote because they are directors of CCHL.

In September, The Star asked readers for their views on the asset sale debate. The overwhelmingly response was the city’s silverware should not be sold or partially sold.