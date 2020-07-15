Wednesday, 15 July 2020

8.30 am

'Totally destroyed' car may have been deliberately set on fire

    By Bea Gooding
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Firefighters are battling a blaze in Bluff. Photo: NZ Herald
    Photo: NZ Herald
    A car may have been deliberately set on fire in a northern Christchurch suburb on Tuesday morning.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the suspicious vehicle fire on Seaward View, Brooklands, was "well-involved" by the time emergency services arrived at 1.45am.

    He said the vehicle had no license plates. The fire did not spread beyond the vehicle.

    A fire engine and tanker from Brooklands put out the blaze, which "totally destroyed" the vehicle.

    Said a police spokesperson: "It appears to have been a stolen car and all identifying details, including its VIN, had all been removed."

    Police said Christchurch City Council has been advised and a tow truck was being sent to remove the car.

    No injuries were reported.

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter