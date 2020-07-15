'Totally destroyed' car may have been deliberately set on fire

Photo: NZ Herald

A car may have been deliberately set on fire in a northern Christchurch suburb on Tuesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the suspicious vehicle fire on Seaward View, Brooklands, was "well-involved" by the time emergency services arrived at 1.45am.

He said the vehicle had no license plates. The fire did not spread beyond the vehicle.

A fire engine and tanker from Brooklands put out the blaze, which "totally destroyed" the vehicle.

Said a police spokesperson: "It appears to have been a stolen car and all identifying details, including its VIN, had all been removed."

Police said Christchurch City Council has been advised and a tow truck was being sent to remove the car.

No injuries were reported.