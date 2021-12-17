Traffic light fault behind changes to busy Christchurch intersection

The Grahams Rd and Memorial Ave intersection in Burnside. Photo: Google

A busy Christchurch intersection has been temporarily changed for safety reasons.

A significant cable fault has caused repeated problems with the traffic signals at the Grahams Rd/Memorial Ave intersection in Burnside, said Christchurch City Council head of transport Lynette Ellis.

From Friday, a new 30km/h speed limit is in place at the intersection and movements across it will be restricted.

The temporary changes to the intersection of Grahams Rd and Memorial Ave. Image: Newsline

People travelling on Grahams Rd will not be able to proceed across Memorial Ave, and will need to turn left at the intersection.

Right turns are now prohibited.

"The traffic lights won’t be operating as normal - they will be flashing orange as a reminder to people that they need to take extra care," Ellis said.

"If you are on Grahams Road and turning left into Memorial Avenue make sure you check for traffic. The normal road rules apply."

The pedestrian signals will not be working either, so people crossing on foot should take extra care.

The final repair for the intersection will not be completed until the end of January. However, the council is working to remove the temporary traffic management measures as soon as possible while ensuring safety is maintained.

"The works to fix the fault with the signals will take some time but we are aiming to have the intersection back operating as normal by the time schools open for 2022," Ellis said.