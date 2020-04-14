Ursula on cloud 90 after surprise birthday party

Ursula blows out the "candle" on her balloon birthday cake. Photo: Sylvia Mort

Ursula Saunders was on cloud nine after neighbours threw her a safe surprise 90th birthday party on her front lawn.

Ursula had been looking forward to a gathering to mark the milestone but was left "down in the dumps" when she found out she no longer could due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the Kaiapoi resident's spirits were lifted on Saturday when she saw the front of her property decorated with balloons and banners in her favourite colours blue and pink, which happened to match her outfit.

"It made my day. It was a lovely surprise, I never knew it was happening," Ursula said.

Neighbours keep their distance while wishing Ursula a happy birthday, Photo: Sylvia Mort

Neighbours wished Ursula a happy birthday from her gate while keeping their distance from each other. One, Louise Kerr, made a humourous appearance in a tiny pretend police car.

Bev Hansen helped organise the birthday bash and said it went "absolutely great."

"She had a good time, she's still thinking about it."

Ursula Saunders. Photo: Sylvia Mort

She said Ursula is like a mother to her, and many other people in the neighbourhood "love her to bits."

Ursula's 92-year-old sister, Shirley McFarlane, could not attend the birthday bash as she lives in Rangiora. But she phoned to send her wishes.

Photos were shared in a post to the Kaiapoi Residents Noticeboard on Facebook, which saw more than 100 comments from people wishing Ursula a happy birthday.