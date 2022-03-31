Wellington to Chch flights cancelled

Nearly 30 flights into and out of Wellington have been cancelled as fog causes problems for a second day running.

Fourteen arrivals at Wellington Airport have been cancelled this morning, and 14 departures, including at least four flights to Christchurch.

The MetService says the fog should clear this afternoon.

Flights scheduled to Dunedin and Queenstown are also among those affected.

A spokesperson for Wellington Airport says no flights will land or depart until the fog clears.

Low, misty cloud is blanketing the capital similar to conditions yesterday when 37 arrivals and 37 departures were cancelled by 1pm.

Just one plane made it out of Wellington yesterday - a Sounds Air flight.

Fog has been affecting the capital since Tuesday afternoon, with flight disruptions beginning about 4pm.

A handful of flights were able to land on Wednesday morning when the fog briefly lifted.