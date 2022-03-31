Thursday, 31 March 2022

Wellington to Chch flights cancelled

    Nearly 30 flights into and out of Wellington have been cancelled as fog causes problems for a second day running.

    Fourteen arrivals at Wellington Airport have been cancelled this morning, and 14 departures, including at least four flights to Christchurch.

    The MetService says the fog should clear this afternoon.

    Flights scheduled to Dunedin and Queenstown are also among those affected.

    A spokesperson for Wellington Airport says no flights will land or depart until the fog clears.

    Low, misty cloud is blanketing the capital similar to conditions yesterday when 37 arrivals and 37 departures were cancelled by 1pm.

    Just one plane made it out of Wellington yesterday - a Sounds Air flight.

    Fog has been affecting the capital since Tuesday afternoon, with flight disruptions beginning about 4pm.

    A handful of flights were able to land on Wednesday morning when the fog briefly lifted.

    flights out of wellington on THUrsday 

    ToSched.Est.AirlineFlightGateStatus
    Last updated: 0 minutes ago
    Auckland06:0007:30flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ402 Cancelled
    Auckland07:0007:30flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ406 Cancelled
    Taupo07:3007:30flight-icon-S8.pngSounds AirS88023Go to Gate Lounge
    Christchurch07:4507:45flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ5335 Cancelled
    Westport08:1008:10flight-icon-S8.pngSounds AirS89013Go to Gate Lounge
    Auckland08:1508:15flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ680 Cancelled
    Nelson08:1508:15flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ8303 Cancelled
    Chatham Island08:3008:30flight-icon-3C.pngAir Chathams3C521 Cancelled
    Rotorua08:3008:30flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ8238 Cancelled
    Christchurch08:3508:35flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ339 Cancelled
    New Plymouth08:3508:35flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ8792 Cancelled
    Invercargill08:4008:40flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ8873 Cancelled
    Napier08:4008:40flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ8884 Cancelled
    Auckland08:4508:45flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ412 Cancelled
    Hamilton08:4508:45flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ5820 Cancelled
    Blenheim08:4508:45flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ8725 Cancelled
    Tauranga08:5008:50flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ5252 Cancelled
    Dunedin08:5008:50flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ681 Cancelled
    Gisborne08:5508:55flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ8282 Cancelled
    Nelson08:5508:55flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ8305 Cancelled
    Chatham Island09:0009:00flight-icon-3C.pngAir Chathams3C521  
    Blenheim09:0009:00flight-icon-S8.pngSounds AirS82813 
    Christchurch09:0509:05flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ5341 Cancelled
    Timaru09:1009:10flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ8193 Cancelled
    Queenstown09:1509:15flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ609 Cancelled
    Auckland09:4509:45flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ416 Cancelled
    Chatham Island10:0010:00flight-icon-3C.pngAir Chathams3C521  
    Chatham Island10:1510:15flight-icon-3C.pngAir Chathams3C521  
    Blenheim10:4010:40flight-icon-S8.pngSounds AirS82775 
    Auckland10:4510:45flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ420 Cancelled
    Queenstown10:5510:55flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ603 Cancelled
    Tauranga11:0011:00flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ826011 
    Christchurch11:0511:05flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ5349 Cancelled
    Nelson11:1511:15flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ8301 Cancelled
    Napier11:3511:35flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ888212 
    Auckland11:4511:45flight-icon-NZ.pngAir New ZealandNZ424 Cancelled

     

