Wellington to Chch flights cancelled

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Nearly 30 flights into and out of Wellington have been cancelled as fog causes problems for a second day running.
Fourteen arrivals at Wellington Airport have been cancelled this morning, and 14 departures, including at least four flights to Christchurch.
The MetService says the fog should clear this afternoon.
Flights scheduled to Dunedin and Queenstown are also among those affected.
A spokesperson for Wellington Airport says no flights will land or depart until the fog clears.
Low, misty cloud is blanketing the capital similar to conditions yesterday when 37 arrivals and 37 departures were cancelled by 1pm.
Just one plane made it out of Wellington yesterday - a Sounds Air flight.
Fog has been affecting the capital since Tuesday afternoon, with flight disruptions beginning about 4pm.
A handful of flights were able to land on Wednesday morning when the fog briefly lifted.
|To
|Sched.
|Est.
|Airline
|Flight
|Gate
|Status
|Last updated: 0 minutes ago
|Auckland
|06:00
|07:30
|Air New Zealand
|NZ402
|Cancelled
|Auckland
|07:00
|07:30
|Air New Zealand
|NZ406
|Cancelled
|Taupo
|07:30
|07:30
|Sounds Air
|S8802
|3
|Go to Gate Lounge
|Christchurch
|07:45
|07:45
|Air New Zealand
|NZ5335
|Cancelled
|Westport
|08:10
|08:10
|Sounds Air
|S8901
|3
|Go to Gate Lounge
|Auckland
|08:15
|08:15
|Air New Zealand
|NZ680
|Cancelled
|Nelson
|08:15
|08:15
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8303
|Cancelled
|Chatham Island
|08:30
|08:30
|Air Chathams
|3C521
|Cancelled
|Rotorua
|08:30
|08:30
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8238
|Cancelled
|Christchurch
|08:35
|08:35
|Air New Zealand
|NZ339
|Cancelled
|New Plymouth
|08:35
|08:35
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8792
|Cancelled
|Invercargill
|08:40
|08:40
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8873
|Cancelled
|Napier
|08:40
|08:40
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8884
|Cancelled
|Auckland
|08:45
|08:45
|Air New Zealand
|NZ412
|Cancelled
|Hamilton
|08:45
|08:45
|Air New Zealand
|NZ5820
|Cancelled
|Blenheim
|08:45
|08:45
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8725
|Cancelled
|Tauranga
|08:50
|08:50
|Air New Zealand
|NZ5252
|Cancelled
|Dunedin
|08:50
|08:50
|Air New Zealand
|NZ681
|Cancelled
|Gisborne
|08:55
|08:55
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8282
|Cancelled
|Nelson
|08:55
|08:55
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8305
|Cancelled
|Chatham Island
|09:00
|09:00
|Air Chathams
|3C521
|Blenheim
|09:00
|09:00
|Sounds Air
|S8281
|3
|Christchurch
|09:05
|09:05
|Air New Zealand
|NZ5341
|Cancelled
|Timaru
|09:10
|09:10
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8193
|Cancelled
|Queenstown
|09:15
|09:15
|Air New Zealand
|NZ609
|Cancelled
|Auckland
|09:45
|09:45
|Air New Zealand
|NZ416
|Cancelled
|Chatham Island
|10:00
|10:00
|Air Chathams
|3C521
|Chatham Island
|10:15
|10:15
|Air Chathams
|3C521
|Blenheim
|10:40
|10:40
|Sounds Air
|S8277
|5
|Auckland
|10:45
|10:45
|Air New Zealand
|NZ420
|Cancelled
|Queenstown
|10:55
|10:55
|Air New Zealand
|NZ603
|Cancelled
|Tauranga
|11:00
|11:00
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8260
|11
|Christchurch
|11:05
|11:05
|Air New Zealand
|NZ5349
|Cancelled
|Nelson
|11:15
|11:15
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8301
|Cancelled
|Napier
|11:35
|11:35
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8882
|12
|Auckland
|11:45
|11:45
|Air New Zealand
|NZ424
|Cancelled