What the plastic packaging ban means for Christchurch businesses

Plastic packaging has proved hard to replace for some businesses who have had to do without since a ban came into effect on Saturday.

From October 1, polystyrene food and drink containers, plastic drink stirrers and cotton buds were among the items banned in the first round of the government's problematic plastics phase out.

If businesses are found to be deliberately flouting the new rules, they could be fined up to $100,000.

In Ōtautahi, Beckenham Butchery owner Michael Vivian said his shop trialled a few different plastic alternatives ahead of the ban but not all were successful.

"We moved onto recyclable plastic trays but whether people recycle them or not is a different story. We also got onto the compostable bags over the counter. People weren't too keen on them because they were breaking down in the fridge," he said.

Plastic packaging at Beckenham Butchery. Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

It was hard to find a replacement that was as good as plastic, Vivian conceded.

"We've gone back to paper but [the juices] seep through the fridge, like you don't really want to be wrapping up chicken and putting it in your fridge with paper because...it's not very hygienic."

The expense of compostable packaging had also added an extra layer of difficulty to the switch, especially when the butchery goes through 2000 plastic bags per week, he added.

"We phased [compostable bags] out because it was getting too expensive but we'll probably have to bring them back in because of the new rules."

"The compostable bags cost 50 cents as opposed to six cents per bag for the other packaging. So we'll see if the prices come down."

Vivian was also a little disappointed the compostable packaging still had to be shipped in from overseas.

The customers may have the answer, with personal containers gaining in popularity, he concluded.

The Kebab Shop owner Gurepreet Singh. Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

Plastic has never been a part of The Kebab Shop's interior since Gurepreet Singh bought the central Christchurch store over a year ago.

"I'm not using any plastic, everything, like the forks are made from biodegradable stuff, the napkins too - even my gloves aren't plastic! It's all biodegradable," he said.

There were no reports of leaky or soggy containers from customers either, Singh noted.

"The customer likes the stuff, these biodegradable forks and all that, because plastic sometimes breaks and it's hard to tell when it's broken, so this [alternative] is really good."

"I mean, I haven't had any complaints to be honest," he said.

Biodegradable forks at The Kebab Shop. Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

The only thing that could be improved was the staff shortages, Gurepreet Singh half-joked.

Casbah on Colombo Street is a Moroccan restaurant and takeaway, owned by Wenwei Li.

It changed packaging over a year ago to recycled plastic and paper containers when their supplier made the switch ahead of the deadline.

Casbah owner Wenwei Li. Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

Li was happy to do his bit for the environment, especially if it helped bring in customers.

"New Zealand is my home and we need to help keep it green by making changes," Li added.

The second phase of the government's plastic phase out is set to come into force midway through next year, and will include plastic produce bags, plates, bowls and cutlery.