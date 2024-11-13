Woman feared for her life inside malfunctioning car wash

Photo: File image / Getty

A woman said she felt like she was going to die when a Christchurch service station car wash malfunctioned and badly damaged her vehicle.

Jessie Davidson told Stuff nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary when she entered the Z Energy car wash on Linwood Ave on October 25.

But then the brushes hit her vehicle so hard the bonnet, roof and side panels were crumpled and scratched and her spoiler was ripped off.

She told Stuff she could hear the brushes crushing her vehicle and began to fear for her life.

"It was like it wasn't detecting my car at all," she said.

Davidson told Stuff she thought the brushes might come through the windscreen so she started searching for a stop button and a way to talk to a staff member inside the service station.

Once she escaped the car wash, Davidson told Stuff she was handed a flyer with an 0800 number to call.

She said she never heard back from them.

The car wash was back in service that night, she said.

Davidson told Stuff she made a formal complaint but says she has not heard back or had an apology. She was quoted $7238 to get the vehicle fixed.

Consumer NZ acting head of research and advocacy Jessica Walker told NewstalkZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan the Consumer Guarantees Act states reasonable care and skill needs to be provided for a service. But this case did not meet that standard.