Workplace fatality in Hornby

Emergency crews at an engineering building in Hornby. Photo: NZ Herald

A person has died following a workplace-related incident at an industrial building in western Christchurch today.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 12.35pm, a police spokesperson said.

"A person had been critically injured after being trapped between a truck and trailer. Medical assistance was immediately provided however tragically the person died a short time later."

WorkSafe NZ has been notified.

Police earlier confirmed they responded to the site on Yukon Pl in Hornby after reports a person was injured at the scene.

Whilst the condition of the patient is unknown, a Herald photographer captured multiple emergency service vehicles parked at an engineering building.

Four St John vehicles and a fire engine were at the scene of the incident, which appeared to have occurred outside.

At least two paramedics could be seen, alongside Fire and Emergency staff, giving CPR to a person lying on the ground.

However, the first responders have since stopped and could be seen putting a blanket over the person.

A spokesperson for St John told the New Zealand Herald that despite attending the job, they were not required to transport any patients.