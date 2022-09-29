Young Harry happy to be back in the saddle

Harry Priestley marked his second participation in a dressage event at Christchurch Riding for the Disabled on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

Six years ago, Harry Priestley got frustrated and walked away from his horse riding programme.

The 11-year-old marked his second participation in a dressage event at the Christchurch equestrian centre on Tuesday.

Harry was among 10 riders of varying ages and disabilities taking part in the event last week organised by Christchurch Riding for the Disabled.

Because the event focused on the rider achieving the goal of completing the test and getting marked on the completion, each participant received a certificate and a score sheet.

Said CHCHRDA president Philippa Parker: “We make it as fun and relaxed as possible.”

All participants have been attending weekly sessions prior to the event, with each session tailoring to their specific needs and personal goals.

The Christchurch South Karamata Intermediate pupil was diagnosed with autism when he was three.

Said his mother Rachel: “For Harry and the way that his brain works, it’s about what Harry wants and what Harry needs. But as humans, we need to learn how to work with other people.”

Harry is enrolled in two programmes – education and sport and recreation, where he gets to learn about horse riding and challenges himself with exercises that require teamwork.

“Everyone has helped me in all different ways,” he said.

“I used to get really, really angry but now I don’t get angry at all. Well, I’m better at managing my anger than I used to.”

The organisation also offers a therapy programme for riders who have higher support needs, ranging from building muscle strength to improving walking ability.

Photo: Supplied

Harry began the riding sessions with New Zealand Riding for the Disabled at five-years-old. However, his sessions have been on and off due to high demands.

Like many riders, he started with a small pony and worked his way up. After many years, he is finally paired with Zeus - a ‘big and tall’ horse.

When Harry first walked in with his new horse, Parker said he looked proud of himself.

“Zeus challenges Harry to work with it. That horse can be independent if it wants to, so Harry has to make sure that the horse is listening to the instruction.”