Heavy snow strands motorists at Castle Hill

Heavy snow blanketed Castle Hill Village last night, stranding dozens of tourists. Photo: John Dunne

Residents of Castle Hill came to the rescue last night as heavy snow stranded dozens of motorists in the small Canterbury alpine village.

State Highway 73 closed at about 5pm yesterday due to heavy snow and ice.

Locals opened the hall and at least 50 people were put up in about a dozen houses for the night, Castle Hill resident John Dunne said.

Photo: John Dunne

A group of nearly 20 travellers opted to stay in cars at nearby Lake Lyndon overnight, in the hope the Great Alpine Highway would reopen.

The road, between Springfield and Arthurs Pass remained closed at 9am Saturday.

Mr Dunne said the snow was the heaviest dump of the winter with 15 to 20cm on the ground in the village and at least double that at the nearby Broken River skifield.