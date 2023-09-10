Sled dog festival huge

Race co-ordinator, secretary and competitor Stacey Looser finishes her final race in this year's Wanaka Sled Dog Festival, held at Snow Farm. PHOTO: MILO LONG

Wānaka Sled Dog Festival organisers are "on a pretty big high" after hosting their biggest competition in 15 years.

Race co-ordinator and secretary Stacey Looser said it was the best turn out since 2008, as 34 sled dog racers competed in the three-day event.

"It was absolutely amazing," Mrs Looser said.

"We had three days of fantastic racing, so we are all on a pretty big high at the moment."

The competition, held at Snow Farm, is the only snow-based sled dog race in New Zealand. Races usually take place in forests where wheeled rigs and scooters are used.

Mrs Looser said the festival faced difficulties because of a lack of snow, but with assistance from Snow Farm staff, the team remained positive.

"We have a pretty fantastic relationship with Sam from Snow Farm. He grooms the trails and makes it happen."

As there was not much white stuff around, organisers made the call to only have one trail open for racers instead of the regular split trail that provided two different track lengths.

That turned out to be positive despite less track variation, she said.

Experienced musher Curt Perano was the fastest of the competitors, finishing the 5.1km trail with a time of 10min 40sec in his final run yesterday.

Mrs Looser said this year the competition had a record nine novice competitors.

"Some of the racers have never even gone on dirt or snow.

"They did absolutely amazing."

When asked by the ODT how many different dog breeds were at the event, Mrs Looser said there were too many to count but included Border collies, spaniels, Siberian huskies, Alaskan huskies, cross-breed teams and heading dogs.