Canterbury families fight school bus route changes

Mount Hutt College students may have longer trips to their nearest bus stop in the face of a nationwide government review. Photo: File image

Rural Canterbury families fear their children won’t be able to get to class due to a nationwide government review of school bus routes.

Methven Bus Area Group, which covers Mount Hutt College, Lauriston School, Our Lady of the Snows and Methven Primary, is fighting the review recommendations.

The group is preparing a submission to be sent to the Ministry of Education on Friday as it faces having to introduce changes to its transport network by the end of term 1 next year.

More than 20 families have added personal submissions and over 100 people attended a community meeting on the issue at the college last month.

Chairman and college principal Jack Saxon said despite significant growth at the four schools in recent years, the review recommended a cut to the group’s school transport funding of 17 per cent.

‘‘If the review findings stay where they have initially landed, we would see a scaled-back network, where many eligible parents are forced to drive their children large distances to centralised pick-up points, in some instances in excess of 5km away from their homes,’’ Saxon said.

‘‘Given our rural context, this is incredibly difficult for farmers and contractors, and in the case of our migrant workers, almost impossible to manage.’’

The group wants the ministry to put the changes on hold until a more in-depth review can be completed. It is also seeking an exemption from any review changes, given the rural context of the school.

Meanwhile, Federated Farmers is in talks with the ministry, trying to save more rural routes from being terminated and suggesting solutions.

So far this year, 290 routes have been reviewed; 39 of these have either been cancelled or set to be cancelled.

Federated Farmers board member Toby Williams said ensuring children can get to school should be a basic service in New Zealand.

‘‘Without school buses, families will leave, and we won’t be able to attract staff, which will just hollow out our rural areas.’’

Rangitata MP James Meager said he would be advocating for any Mid Canterbury services affected to remain ‘‘as reasonably accessible as possible’’.

susan.sandys@ashburtoncourier.co.nz