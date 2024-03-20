Fashion show featuring Harold the giraffe raises money for education trust

Harold the giraffe, Marion Dent (fifth from left) and Moyra Whiting (second from right) with models from their fundraising fashion parade. Photo: Supplied

Harold the giraffe is a popular and well-known character for school pupils throughout Canterbury.

The Life Education Trust Mid and South Canterbury icon pops up in all sorts of places, including at the trust’s fashion parade at Preen earlier this month.

Harold escorted the models down the catwalk and helped raise $1800 for the trust.

The parade was attended by 70 people who enjoyed browsing and shopping at Preen after the show.

Michaela Watt walks the catwalk with Harold the giraffe. Photo: Supplied

Life Education trustee Moyra Whiting said it was a great night and everyone enjoyed it.

‘‘We make funding applications for grants and organise fundraisers such as the successful fashion parade to fund Life Education,’’ Whiting said.

Schools are only charged a small portion of the cost to run the programme, ensuring they are able to reach the children who need it the most.

Life Education is non-government funded. In the Mid-South Canterbury area, it covers an area from Rakaia to the Waitaki River and from the sea to the Southern Alps.

It has been operating in the area for more than 30 years.

Life Education teaches children about the wonders of their bodies and how to live a healthy lifestyle.

The Mid and South Canterbury mobile classroom travels to 67 schools in the area and educates more than 8000 primary school-aged children a year.

The state-of-the-art mobile classroom is equipped with digital tools to make learning an exciting and memorable experience.

The work of Life Education is made possible because of the Friends of Harold Club. Members comprise businesses, community organisations, service groups, families and individuals.

‘‘Harold is always looking for more people to join his club and those interested can contact one of the Life Education trustees,’’ Whiting said.

Life Education is on the look out for more trustees. There are four in Mid Canterbury currently - Whiting, Marion Dent, Sam Cullimore and Murray Page.

Anyone interested in joining the Friends of Harold Club or becoming a trustee with Life Education Trust Mid and South Canterbury should call Life Education administrator Amy Pateman on 03 687 7369 or email admin@lifeedmsc.org.nz

-By Dellwyn Moylan

dellwyn.moylan@ashburtoncourier.co.nz