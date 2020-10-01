Freda marks 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends

Freda Green celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

Radius Millstream resident Freda Green celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday.

Looking resplendently youthful, Freda was spoilt with cards, flowers and chocolates and celebrated the occasion with a big gathering and afternoon tea.

She moved into Radius just three years ago and lived independently before that.

Freda was born on September 29, 1920 and has lived in Ashburton most of her life.

She attended Hampstead School and later was a domestic help, cleaning at various homes, including that of local doctor Dr Mason.

She married George and the couple moved to Hororata for a few years.

They returned to Ashburton and brought up two children, Alison and Bryan.

George died in 1987.

Freda has seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She sang in St David’s Church choir for a few years and was a volunteer with Friends of Ashburton Hospital, where she volunteered her time and also sang.

Freda said her health was generally pretty good for her age, although she was a bit hard of hearing.

She had never been one for drinking or smoking and could also take or leave sweet things like chocolates and cake.

Among her birthday cards was a card from the Queen, which came as a pleasant surprise.