Stage play a coming-of-age journey

Big Little Theatre Company senior actors are preparing to stage a play lauded as a coming-of-age journey.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time follows Christopher, a neurodivergent young man, who attempts to solve the mystery of a dead dog.

Director Jackie Heffernan said she had long waited to direct the play, applying for the rights as soon as they became available last year.

“The play asks us to reconsider how we understand the world, and reminds us that not everyone experiences it the same way,” Heffernan said.

As Christopher embarks on a journey to solve the mystery, he uncovers some unexpected truths.

“The story is told through tightly choreographed ensemble work, and clever use of lighting and projection,” she said.

Many of the senior students to perform were highly experienced, having been in multiple previous Big Little Theatre Company shows.

‘‘Some of the actors have appeared in many other shows in Ashburton and Christchurch, achieved distinction in Trinity College of London acting exams, and placed in the National Young Performer of the Year awards.

“This production also includes several younger members, working and learning alongside the senior cast.”

The main role of Christopher is to be performed by Anthony Watson, a previous Big Little member returning for the show.

Big Little has a track record of producing outstanding and popular shows, with many productions having sold-out seasons.

Heffernan said this play was particularly special as it would offer audiences a chance to reflect on neurodiversity and empathy.

The timing was particularly meaningful, as April is World Autism Acceptance Month.