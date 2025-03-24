Councillor wants to test out flying fox proposal

Waimakariri district councillor Philip Redmond is keen to test out a flying fox, if one is built in a Pegasus playground. Photo: Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporting

Philip Redmond is keen to hear if Pegasus youth share his enthusiasm for flying foxes.

The Waimakariri District Council plans to consult on proposals to create spaces for children and young people in the Pegasus township, with a budget of $192,515 proposed in the Long Term Plan

A double flying fox is one of the proposed options and it has caught the attention of councillor Redmond.

‘‘The options look exciting to me. I think a flying fox is great, but what I might like isn’t necessarily what young people are into, so we need to hear from them.

‘‘If a flying fox is built, I’m more than happy to test it out,’’ he said.

The 2023 Census found there were around 1000 children and young people up to age 24 living in Pegasus.

The council’s Greenspace design and planning team leader Grant Stephens said staff conducted a targeted survey last online and visiting local schools.

Around 140 people responded, which allowed the council to narrow it down to three options.

Option one is for a dedicated skateboard area to be built in Karen Eastwood Park or Waitaki Reserve, which is expected to cost around $190,000.

The other options involve developing the Rakahuri and Maungatere Reserves, and building pathways for small wheels such as skateboards either around the lake or in The Greenway.

A basketball / tennis court is thought to cost around $50,000, while a double flying fox would cost around $65,000.

A double flying fox running side by side would enable young people to race one another, Mr Stephens said.

‘‘Flying foxes can strike fear in some people because of the noise.

‘‘But we have worked with our suppliers, who install a mechanism which uses nylon wheels rather than steel ones, which are not as loud.

‘‘We have installed them at Ohoka and in Townsend Fields (Rangiora).’’

A natural play area utilising large posts, rocks and other natural materials can be used to create a metaphorical nest at a cost of around $60,000.

Mr Stephens said Gaga dodgeball is played in a circle or hexagon arena, which would cost around $55,000 to build.

‘‘As a youth leader, I can say it is one of the most popular games, because pretty much any age group can play.

‘‘All you need is two players and a ball, and you can have up to 30 players.’’

Targeted consultation will be carried out through local newsletters, schools, community groups and on social media over the next month.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.