Dancing cheer

Dancing display . .. The Tussock Jumpers Morris Dancers from Christchurch performing during the St Simon and St Jude Open Day. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

An Ashley community event has been included in this year’s Christchurch Heritage Festival.

The St Simon and St Jude Open Day was held in the Ashley Community Church grounds last Sunday and attracted visitors from the local community and further afield, including Christchurch.

The open day was organised by Jeneane Hobby, of Ashley, and began with an interdenominational service in the historic church, which is also becoming popular as a wedding venue. The service was followed by morning tea.

Members of the Canterbury branch of the Vintage Car Club of New Zealand had a small display of cars at the event and the Tussock Jumpers Morris Dancers performed during the afternoon. There were also history displays, and a small plant stall at the event.

The Christchurch Heritage Festival runs until Monday, October 24.

The theme of this year’s festival is the exploration of events that have shaped the diverse communities in the O ¯ tautahi-Christchurch district and the wider Canterbury region.

By SHELLEY TOPP