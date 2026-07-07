Four hours to rescue driver trapped by floodwaters

Flooding on State Highway 1 in Canterbury today. Photo: NZTA

By Katie Todd of RNZ

Firefighters who rescued a driver trapped in floodwaters in North Canterbury early this morning had to use a digger and a life-raft to reach him.

Waiau Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Robbie Roborgh said it took almost four hours working in the dark in rising water to bring the man to safety.

He said the man became trapped in his car after driving over a bridge on a private road near Waiau, near the Mason River, at 3am.

The first firefighters who arrived sought help from Fire and Emergency's swift water rescue team because they could not get across the bridge, Roborgh said.

"When we got there the water was rising and lapping just under the bridge. With a rescue like that you can't rush in," he said.

Roborgh said crews were able to reach the other side of the bridge and rescue the man using the team's life-raft anchored to a digger.

"It was a great result when he was back over on our side and got checked over and he was okay," he said.

Roburgh is urging people to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary.

"I wouldn't like to have to go and attend another call like that," he said.