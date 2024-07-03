Furry models wanted for SPCA fundraising calendar

Choose your favourite photo of your feline friend or canine companion and use it to create a picture-pawfect profile at www.spca.nz/poty24 . Photo: SPCA

The SPCA is calling on dog and cat lovers to enter their animals into the Pets of the Year 2025 calendar competition.

SPCA chief executive Todd Westwood said New Zealand’s largest animal charity has two calendar categories this year - cat and dog.

"This is a chance to put your pet photography skills to use and capture your furry friend’s fabulous side.

"Or maybe you have a gem already on your camera.

"While the top 12 fundraisers will be our monthly stars, any pet profile which raises more than $150 will be guaranteed a spot inside the calendar," Westwood said.

Every dollar raised as part of the Pets of the Year competition will go directly towards funding the SPCA’s work.

"As your pet’s photo generates donations, sick, injured and vulnerable animals around New Zealand will get the help they need because of it," Westwood said.

To enter go to petsoftheyear.spca.nz before 10pm on Sunday, July 28.

-By Shelley Topp