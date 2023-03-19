Iconic bands combine to salute Edinburgh

A Salute to Edinburgh . . . Pipe Major Graeme Rusbatch (left), and Musical Director Dwayne Bloomfield will combine their pipe and brass talents at a concert in Rangiora. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two of Rangiora’s long serving iconic bands, Rangiora RSA Club Brass (Rangiora Brass Band) and the McAlpine’s North Canterbury Pipe Band are joining together to present A Salute to Edinburgh at 2pm on Saturday, April 15.

The bands have played together over the years, but it will be the first time they have presented a full concert.

It will be held in the Rangiora Town Hall Auditorium with the bands presenting the sounds and dance of Scotland featuring well known Scottish music and sounds of the tattoo.

The bands will be led by Musical Director Dwayne Bloomfield and Pipe Major Graeme Rusbatch.

Together they have put together a range of music that will not only entertain but will be very moving. Along with the brass and pipe music the concert will also feature soloists.

The concert will also feature the Elizabeth Smith School of Dance with a special performance of highland dancing.

Rangiora RSA Club Brass was formed in 1878 and is fast approaching its 150th anniversary.

The McAlpine’s North Canterbury Pipe Band was formed in 1928 and is fast approaching its 100 years anniversary.

Rangiora is very fortunate to have two great long serving community bands.

The bands are looking forward to performing this special performance.

Tickets are $20 and available at the Rangiora Town Hall Cinemas booking office or online at: townhallcinemas.co.nz/live-shows.