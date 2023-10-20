North Canterbury's finest wines to be showcased at show

A record nine gold medals will be awarded for wines at next week’s Amberley A&P Show. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Lovers of fine wine are encouraged to head along to the Amberley A&P Show.

North Canterbury’s finest wines are set to be showcased during the show in the hoof to hotplate marquee at Amberley Domain on Saturday, October 28.

Organiser Steve Barkle says judging has been completed in the annual Amberley A&P Association North Canterbury wine competition, with the best 35 wines to be opened at the show for free samples.

‘‘The judging was completed six weeks ago, but the results are being kept under wraps until the show,’’ he says.

‘‘It was a particularly good result this year with our highest proportion of gold medals awarded.’’

Steve says entries are down this year due to the pressures of Covid-19, but the quality is higher than ever with a record nine gold medals to be awarded.

A further 26 silver medals and 15 bronze medals will be awarded, with the 2021 and 2022 vintages particularly strong.

The winning red and white wines also qualified for the Canterbury A&P Association’s Aotearoa Regional Wine Competition.

‘‘It is nice to be able to offer them the opportunity for something which goes beyond our small competition,’’ Steve says.

‘‘It means their wines can be seen by tens of thousands of people in a national competition.’’

There will be a range of local wines available to try by-the-glass.

Beer will also be provided by Brew Moon and Forth Luck gin and tonic from Ataahua will be on offer.

A new addition this year is a peoples’ choice wine award, with the public (aged 18-years and over) able to pop in during the morning and choose their favourite of three selected white wines and three red wines.

There will also be spot prizes given out just for tasting, Steve says.

This year’s judges were: Olly Masters (Misha's Vineyard, Cromwell), Petter Evans (Sherwood Estate, Waipara), Huw Kinch (Pyramid Valley, Waikari) and Kelley Hamilton (Valli Wines).

‘‘It was a pleasure to judge at the North Canterbury Wine Competition this year, there was a very high standard of wines entered from a range of vintages,’’ Olly says.

‘‘Regional competitions such as this highlight the unique nature and qualities of many of New Zealand's sub-regions. Chardonnay, Riesling and Pinot Noir were particular standouts.’’

There is also a peoples’ choice panel, including Amberley A&P Association vice-president Hugh Mackintosh, Hurunui district councillor Fiona Harris and Oscar McCauley, of Brew Moon.

There will also be some wine seminars with samples, a gin seminar and tasting, and a biodiversity seminar held in the hoof to hotplate marquee.

If you miss out on the wine tasting at the show, there will be opportunities to sample 11 winning wines.

Wine tastings will be held at the Amberley Hotel from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, November 3, and at Vino Fino in Christchurch from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, November 11.

Sponsors include: W-Rapt Labels, GJ Gardner Homes, Totalspan, Power Farming, North Canterbury Winegrowers, Norwood, Drummond and Etheridge, Daiken New Zealand and Brew Moon.