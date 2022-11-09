Unusual spot for a street light

One job . PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Make of it what you will, but recreational walkers navigating the streets of Pegasus township were amused when they spotted the careful placement of a street light on a new road transiting one of the new residential construction zones.

Online they have marvelled at the intricate detail and measurements that have ensured the light was correctly placed and located to maximise its output when lighting the street at night.

And then they applauded the workmanship of the asphalt layers for their attention to detail and skill in laying a perfect road.