Fire in truck spoils tonnes of recycling

Firefighters hosed down the contents of the truck and followed it to Rolleston. Photo: Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade

Several tonnes of recycling material from yellow kerbside bins had to be sent to a landfill after a truck fire in Selwyn.

The Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to the blaze at 10.20am on Tuesday which was most likely caused by hazardous materials in a kerbside recycling bin.

"We attended the truck during its collection in Lincoln, then after putting water into the hopper to douse a smouldering load, we followed it to the Pines Resource Recovery Park in Rolleston so it could unload, allowing us to make sure the fire was out,” the brigade posted to social media.

"This confirmed we had successfully extinguished whatever was burning, but such a shame to see all that recycling go to waste."

Tonnes of recycling was unable to be recycled after the fire. Photo: Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade

A Selwyn District Council spokesperson said 4.38 tonnes of recycling had to be sent to landfill.

"This is a timely reminder that only accepted recyclable items should go in your recycling bin.

"Items such as batteries, gas canisters, chemicals, hot ashes, and other hazardous materials can pose a serious fire risk during collection and processing.

"Thankfully, no one was injured. However, this incident highlights the importance of disposing of waste safely."