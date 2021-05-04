Hororata Glow Festival set to light up domain

The festival’s trademark night glow promises to be a highlight. Photo: Supplied

Hororata Domain is ready to glow on Saturday with a crowd of 10,000 expected at the Hororata Glow Festival.

Cindy Driscoll, of the Hororata Community Trust, said tickets sold fast for the event on May 8. They are now sold out, according to the event's Facebook page.

To control numbers, there would be no gate sales after a huge turnout of 14,000 people at the last festival in 2019.

“(This) was an overwhelming response for just our second event,” Driscoll said.

This year, to manage crowd size and Covid-19 requirements, numbers will be limited to 10,000.

"Our community is looking forward to this magical festival.

"We have heaps of new activities this year, including the UV Art Zone, Mitre 10 Mega Warm Up Cube and a fairy tree - just to name a few,” Driscoll said.

"We also have the popular activities from past years returning, like the hot air balloon walk through, the University of Canterbury interactive science activities and the glow circus.”

Live music from the Selwyn Community Choir, Sam Bambery and The Bluesettes and Chilton House would entertain the crowd until the sun went down and things began to glow.

The festival’s trademark night glow would happen any time from 5.30pm.

Michael Oakley from Ballooning Canterbury is looking forward to the event, as are the attending balloonists who will be travelling from all over New Zealand.

“They are so excited to be coming back to our community. We will be flying for the four days leading up to the festival so keep an eye on the skies,” Oakley said.

Getting the balloons inflated and ready to glow required a huge team effort. Weather conditions had to be perfect, he said.

The balloons would be on the ground and lit up like giant lanterns, glowing in a choreographed performance to music.

Following the night glow will be a special lighting effects display that promises to be a real show stopper, Driscoll said. DJ Craig Shaw would keep the party going as he cranked the tunes, getting the young and young-at-heart up and dancing.

Surrounding the activities and performances will be 80 stalls, including food, wine tasting, treats for the kids, produce, and a huge range of food trucks.

With large numbers expected, people are advised to allow extra travel time and arrive early. The gates open at 3pm.

The event is weather dependent and if postponed will be held on the next day (May 9).

A call on postponement will be made by 7pm on Friday, and announced on the event’s Facebook page.