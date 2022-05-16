Monday, 16 May 2022

Burnt-out van found in North Otago

    By Kayla Hodge
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Police are investigating after the discovery of a burnt-out van in North Otago this morning.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews from Kakanui and Oamaru were called to MacLean Rd, near Herbert, about 7.40am.

    A spokeswoman said when the Kakanui crew arrived they found the damaged vehicle and Oamaru was stood down.

    It appeared the van on the side of the road had been on fire overnight.

    There were no injuries to report and Fenz left the incident with police, the spokeswoman said.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were following up with the registered owner of the vehicle.

    It was unclear if the fire was suspicious.
     

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter