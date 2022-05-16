Burnt-out van found in North Otago

Police are investigating after the discovery of a burnt-out van in North Otago this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews from Kakanui and Oamaru were called to MacLean Rd, near Herbert, about 7.40am.

A spokeswoman said when the Kakanui crew arrived they found the damaged vehicle and Oamaru was stood down.

It appeared the van on the side of the road had been on fire overnight.

There were no injuries to report and Fenz left the incident with police, the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were following up with the registered owner of the vehicle.

It was unclear if the fire was suspicious.

