Revealed: What Princess Diana left for Prince Harry

Harry revealed to Oprah he was only able to flee the royals thanks to Diana's inheritance. Photo: Getty Images

It was one of the most telling moments of the Oprah interview - Prince Harry claiming he was financially cut off by the royal family and living off what his mother left him.

The Duke of Sussex told talk show queen Oprah that when he, Meghan and Archie fled, they were reliant on the money from his mother, Princess Diana.

During the two-hour special, Harry stated that following being "cut off financially" from the royals in early 2020, he was left with no other choice.

Harry told Oprah: "I've got what my mum left me and, without that, we wouldn't have been able to do this.

"It's like she saw it coming and she's been with us through this whole process."

So how much money did Prince Harry inherit from his late mother?

While Harry didn't reveal the sum during his chat with Oprah, the Sun understands Harry was left a sum of $11 million when his mother died 23 years ago.

This amount was then increased to $18m when he turned 30 after the money acquired interest through investments.

The money originally came from Diana's divorce from Charles, as well as shares she held, jewellery, cash and personal belongings.

However, this wasn't the only money the couple now have access to. Meghan and Harry secured lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix.

Harry also received a multimillion-dollar inheritance from his great-grandmother the Queen Mother when she passed.

Meghan's net worth was around $9m following her time acting on Suits and other projects.

Where did the rest of Diana's money go?

Diana also left $11m to Prince William, which has also increased since being invested and earning interest.

Both brothers are said to have started to receive dividends when they turned 25, and the full amount at age 30.

The ever-iconic Diana is also believed to have left money to her butler, sisters, mother and godchildren.

What was Princess Diana's net worth?

When Diana died in 1997, she had an estimated net worth of $41m, most of which came from the settlement following her divorce from Prince Charles.

The amount she was granted in the divorce was around $30m, according to royal biographer Tina Brown. Diana also earned an annual salary of $720,000.