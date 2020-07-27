Monday, 27 July 2020

Capturing the magic of Christchurch by night

    As the CHCH IS LIT festival comes to an end on Wednesday, Star News photographer Geoff Sloan went out to catch some of the city's most mesmerising displays on camera before they come to an end.

    From the central city to New Brighton, Christchurch’s architecture and open spaces - including City Mall, Cathedral Square, Tūranga, Victoria Square, Ōtākaro Avon River, The Arcades, New Brighton Pier and more - were transformed during the festival this month.

    The event was put together by Christchurch City Council to help fill the gap created by the postponement of this year’s Botanic D’Lights Tirama due to Covid-19.

     

     

