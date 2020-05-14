Free e-bike charging stations popping up across city

The first of 10 free charging stands has opened in Christchurch. Photo: Newsline/CCC

Free e-bike and e-scooter charging stations are being put in across Christchurch.

Following a $50,000 grant from Christchurch City Council towards the Big Street Bikers' Locky Dock pilot programme, the first of 10 free charging stands has been opened near the Arts Centre on Montreal St.

People can activate the e-bike and e-scooter docks using the bike app. The only thing that is needed is a charging cable.

Each docking stand will also feature the city council’s SmartView on the interactive digital display, providing access to a range of real-time information on cycleways and travel around the city, along with local sights.

The Locky Dock network officially wheeled into place in Christchurch on Wednesday, with the first installation.

All 10 Christchurch stands, which sit within the four avenues, are due to open for public use from June 1.

City council sustainability and community resilience committee chairwoman Sara Templeton said the new docking stations highlight the city’s focus on sustainable transport.

“E-bike use has increased markedly in New Zealand in recent years,” she said.

“These new charging stations will support greater e-bike use here in Christchurch, benefiting the environment, taking pressure off our transport infrastructure and attracting more people into the central city.

“All cycle routes can lead to our CBD, with 10 free charging stands available where you can securely leave your e-bike and sample all that is on offer in the city.”

The galvanised steel docks will also operate in Lichfield St, High St, Kilmore St, Cashel St, Tuam St and Montreal St. Big Street Bikers also plans to bring a “ride-to-own” bike scheme to Christchurch this spring.