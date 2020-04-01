Isolation inspires Showbiz performers

Showbiz Christchurch performers have been creating musical theatre inspired videos from their isolation pods to lift people's spirits.

Everyday a new video is posted on the society's Facebook page, with the only rule being the videos must be in the musical theatre parameters.

Performers have been sending in a wide variety of videos, including covers of musical theatre hits, dancing, acting and original work.

The idea was formed by Showbiz marketing manager Wendy Riley as a way to keep everyone engaged during the lockdown.

"Most of us have time on our hands, particularly our performers sadly.

"It just reminds everyone of how talented our people are and also provide all of us joy in our day.

"I think people are excited and can't wait to see what is put up every day," she said.

A video has been posted every day since NZ went into lockdown.

"I have to say when I go into my email every morning or messenger it is like Christmas Day," Riley said.

"Who has sent me what and what is it?"

She hopes "everyone will come to the party" and give her enough videos to keep posting while in lockdown.