Matthew Perry dies

Matthew Perry. Photo: Reuters

Friends actor Matthew Perry has died after an apparent drowning, entertainment website TMZ is reporting.

Law enforcement sources said the 54-year-old actor was found on Saturday at a house in Los Angeles.

Sources say that first responders had received a call to the property for a person suffering cardiac arrest.

Perry was reportedly found in a spa pool, with sources adding that there were no drugs found at the scene. It has also been revealed that no foul play was involved.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit 90s sitcom Friends, which screened for 10 seasons.

Fans flooded social media to pay tribute.

“Matthew Perry was able to put a smile on my face when no one else could,” one shared. “I hope he knows he made an impact on a lot of people,” another fan wrote.

The cast of Friends (from left) Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. Photo: Getty Images

While he became a household name after his time on Friends, Perry went on to star in many other TV shows including Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Sunset Strip and The Odd Couple.

He had also appeared in a few memorable films - most of which were comedies - such as Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Three to Tango and 17 Again.

He’s been mostly absent from the screen of late, not acting in a TV mini series since 2017.

While his onscreen persona was funny and upbeat, Perry suffered behind the scenes, most notably from his addiction to drugs, specifically painkillers, and alcohol.

He was addicted to Vicodin for years, even while he was filming Friends, and had been in and out of rehab during peak stardom.

Perry got candid about the painful chapter of his life in his memoir, which was released last year. In Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, he detailed the struggles he faced throughout his career, such as his evident weight fluctuations on the show.

During his press tour for the book, Perry did a number of interviews where he got incredibly emotional about his public battle.

The actor never married, but he was briefly engaged to Molly Hurwitz a few years ago which ended six months later. Before that, he’d been linked to Lizzy Caplan.