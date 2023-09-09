New hosts for RNZ

Emile Donovan (left) and Andrew Clark. Photos: RNZ

RNZ has appointed two experienced journalists, Emile Donovan and Andrew Clark, to host two of its flagship programmes.

Donovan will be the new host of Nights on RNZ National while Andrew Clark will be the new host of RNZ Concert's Mornings programme.

Donovan has most recently been a presenter on Stuff's Newsable podcast. Before that, he was co-host of Newsroom and RNZ's award-winning daily news podcast The Detail. He is a familiar voice to RNZ National listeners as a regular host during summer programming.

RNZ's head of radio David Allan said Donovan is an extremely talented broadcaster and presenter and it was great to have him back in the RNZ whānau.

"Emile has shown his versatility first as an excellent radio producer and fill-in host for RNZ National and then as host of daily news podcasts The Detail and Newsable.

"He's a talented interviewer and story-teller, who has an outstanding grasp on current events and stories that are interesting to our audiences."

Donovan said he was thrilled with his new role.

"It's brilliant to be returning to RNZ. I spent five years working in and around RNZ - it helped to mould me into the broadcaster I am today, and I have a deep love for it as a broadcaster and an institution," he said.

"I'm humbled by the trust they're putting in me to take stewardship of the Nights programme and help it evolve."

Clark was moving to New Zealand for his role with RNZ Concert.

Allan said: "Andrew brings extraordinary experience from a really interesting and diverse broadcasting career in Australia and Europe. Combined with his life-long passion for classical music, we know he'll be a wonderful addition to the RNZ Concert team."

Clark said he has visited Aotearoa many times and was looking forward to settling into the team as well as sharing his love of classical music with listeners.

Donovan replaces Karyn Hay ONZM who resigned from Nights earlier this year to concentrate on writing projects.

Clark will take over from Siliga Sani Muliaumaseali'i who announced in June that he will return to his international singing career.

He will be hosting Mornings from 6am until 10am Monday to Thursday on RNZ Concert from November, with Carey McDonald continuing to host the show on Friday through to Sunday.

The on air start date for Nights with Donovan has not yet been confirmed.