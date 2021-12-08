Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Who can make the biggest splash in Christchurch?

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    Jono Horton will defend his inaugural Manu Summer Series Competition title when the expanded competition starts at Jellie Park on December 12.

    Six heats will be held at Christchurch City Council pools across the city ahead of the grand final in early March.

    The competition aims to see which divers can make the best splash as they “pop a manu”.

    The new Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool will host one of the heats as it has specialty deep water splash pools.

    Horton was hooked after first seeing manus while at intermediate school.

    “I thought: ‘Wow, that’s so cool'," he said.

    "It became a fascination. Since then, every summer for the past six years me and my friends go to Jellie Park to practise.

    "It’s great being out in the sun, getting your vitamin D. Anyone can do it.

    "Watch other people and copy their form and you’ll pick up techniques. We do the staple, the coffin, the cannon ball.

    "Most famous is the manu - it’s the Maori word for bird. You look at the water, find your jump spot, bend your knees and throw your arm up.

    "Then when you’re about to hit the water you fold your body into a V-shape with your back pushed into your legs and your hands covering your face.

    "After your butt touches the water and your back and legs are submerged, you unfold so you're basically flat in the water and that helps give you a nice ‘pop’.

    "If you get a deep pop then most of the time your splash is powerful."

    Splash volume and height are among the judging criteria, along with style and originality.

    "If you’re struggling you’ve got someone at the pool to support you.

    "Keep persisting and watch YouTube, there’s tutorials there which are a good way to learn.

    "Usually on a hot day there’s lots of people to help and to watch and encourage you."

    Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said manus are all about maximising the fun factor in a safe environment.

    "There are a few rules at each facility around the depth of the pool and the best techniques.

    "The important thing is to follow any guidance from lifeguards as this helps ensure a safe, enjoyable time for everyone."

    There are trophies, pool memberships and t-shirts up for grabs at this year’s competition, which has four categories - females, under 13s, 13-18 years, and adults.

     

     

     

    Sponsored Content

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter