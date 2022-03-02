Wednesday, 2 March 2022

$250 fine for sex act at McDonald's

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The incident happened at the Gore restaurant in October last year. Photo: Google Maps
    The incident happened at the Gore restaurant in October last year. Photo: Google Maps
    A man who received a sexual act at a Gore fast food drive-through has been fined.

    Colin Charles Dewe admitted in the Gore District Court today of  wilfully doing an indecent act within view of a public place, namely McDonald's.

    Counsel Tina Williams said the 71-year-old was disgusted with himself and highly embarrassed about what had occurred.

    The summary of facts, which were not read out in court, said the act happened about 7.49pm on October 27 last year.

    After they had ordered food, Dewe, who was the driver of the car,  received a sexual act.

    ''The act was performed in clear view of the victim who served the food,'' the summary said.

    Judge Russell Walker said Dewe had every right to feel embarrassed.

    ''Your behaviour on this night was utterly inappropriate.''

    He was ordered to pay $250 emotional harm reparation to the victim. 

    karen.pasco@odt.co.nz

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter