92 new Covid cases, one in South Island

There are 92 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Of these, 80 are in Auckland, two in Waikato, one in Northland , five in the Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes DHB, one in Nelson-Malrborough and two in Taranaki.

There are 79 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

The last day New Zealand recorded under 100 community cases was October 28, with 89 cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay are fronting a press conference today.

McElnay said there had been new wastewater detections in Gisborne. She reminded Kiwis to get tested if they have Covid symptoms and to stay isolated until they return a negative test.

Robertson said the nation had headed into the new traffic light system with high vaccination rates, with 93 percent of eligible people having had one dose.

Eighty-seven percent have had both doses of the jab.

Robertson said that of the five DHB regions yet to hit the 90 percent single dose mark, Lakes DHB was just 785 doses away, while the West Coast was only 284 doses away.

Robertson said some people had tried to portray New Zealand as a nation divided on vaccination, "but the numbers show that's not the case".

"We have come together once again to do this mahi and we should be very proud of the progress we've made."

It comes as Aucklanders have been able to step back into their gyms, swimming pools and favourite bars, restaurants for the first time in more than 100 days.

Some keen Aucklanders even flocked into bars last night after they reopened at midnight.

Ordinary Kiwis and health officials will be keeping a keen eye on how the reopening up of businesses considered at higher risk of spreading the virus impacts infection and hospitalisation numbers.