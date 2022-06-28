Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Allied health workers vote to accept DHB offer

    A deal between allied health workers and district health boards has finally been reached.

    The workers covered are those outside the medical, dental or nursing professions, including everything from psychologists and physios to the people who clean surgical equipment.

    They have voted to accept the settlement reached by employers and the PSA last month.

    Health workers striking outside Hutt Hospital last month. Photo: RNZ
    More than 98 percent of health professionals voted to accept the deal - the same percentage who previously voted to take strike action.

    A PSA representative said the deal included immediate pay increases and changes to terms and conditions, and also pay equity provisions.

    District health boards had been negotiating for 19 months on allied health worker pay.

    About 10,000 allied health staff walked off the job for 24 hours during rolling demonstrations last month.

    RNZ

