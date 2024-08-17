Auckland bottle shops fear stricter laws will close them down

Photo: Getty Images

Auckland bottle shops are concerned they could go out of business if forced to close their doors at 9pm.

The council has proposed stricter alcohol sale times for supermarkets and liquor stores across the region.

It would also implement a freeze on new liquor stores in the central city and 23 other "priority areas" mostly in south and west Auckland for the next two years.

The changes are part of a new Local Alcohol Policy for the city.

The policy has been in the works since 2008 after South Auckland liquor store owner, Navtej Singh, was shot while working, dying in hospital the next day.

A Karangahape Road business owner strongly opposed to the rule change said: "I don't think it's a good idea. Many customers want a drink on the weekend. If we close early it's going to be so hard for us".

They said construction workers and truck drivers who worked until late liked to buy a drink after work.

Another liquor store owner in the central city said earlier closing times would put the future of the business at risk. They would lose around $4000 - $5000 per week in sales and their staff would leave, they said.

"It's a bad decision. It's hard for a small business owner. We have to pay rent and pay our staff."

Auckland Councillor Josephine Bartley said the policy took important steps towards reducing alcohol harm. It was not about banning alcohol but creating a thriving community.

Many Auckland residents supported restricting late-night alcohol sales if it made the community safer. One said they saw a lot of violence working on Karangahape Road and wished they did not.

"It's only two hours less than what it is now. It shouldn't bother people too much to get their drinks a couple of hours earlier."

A West Auckland resident said reduced liquor store hours in their community had made a difference. "I think it's a good thing. It's sometimes annoying if I can't get a bottle of wine until the next day, but it's a good sacrifice to keep the community safe."

Founder of youth organisation Kick Back Make Change, Aaron Hendry, hoped the policy would reduce alcohol related harm.

"I'm all for it," he said.

"My understanding is the longer those bottle stores are open the more harm there is for our community. Restricting it should keep our communities safer."

But not everyone was pleased.

One Aucklander said he wanted to be able to buy a bottle of wine and a few beers after dinner. "That's so out of touch. I can't believe that's happening."

Another person said it was an infringement of their rights. An Aucklander who worked in alcohol sales said she could both sides of the debate.

Bartley said the council will decide when to enforce the new rules on August 29. They could try to relitigate the policy but she expected it to be straightforward.