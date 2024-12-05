Couple opening doors for Christmas lunch

Green Island residents Zach (above) and Te Ana Smith will be hosting a community Christmas Day lunch at their home with their dogs Appa (left) and Kora. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Alas, there are some things that many people want for Christmas, but they cannot be bought at a store.

So Green Island couple Zach and Te Ana Smith are holding an "open door" Christmas lunch on Christmas Day, for people who are lonely and have no family to celebrate with, or those who are struggling to put enough food on the table.

Mr Smith said they started the annual event after Mrs Smith saw the idea mentioned online by people who were on overseas excursions.

"We’ve both travelled a lot and we live far away from family in the North Island now," he said.

"We know there are other people out there that are in the same situation as well, so that’s been the inspiration behind it."

Asked if it was more for the Smiths’ benefit or for the community’s benefit, Mr Smith said it was mutually beneficial for everyone involved.

"It’s a bit of both. Obviously we get something out of it - we get company and companionship at this time of year, and the feel-good factor of helping others.

"We like to think we’re making the day a bit more bearable or even enjoyable for the people coming along."

He said life had been tough on many people in the community this year because of the increase in the cost of living.

"The cost of milk, eggs and other basic necessities, they’ve all gone up.

"Thankfully, we’re in a position where we can enjoy life and share life with other people, rather than scrape by.

"If we all come together, hopefully we can have a nice meal and share some laughter some stories.

"Christmas is not a time to sit at home on your own."

Mr Smith said it was the fourth time they had held a Christmas Day event for people in the community.

Two were held at their former home in Rolleston, and one in Dunedin last year.

He said the largest celebration they had hosted drew about 18 people.

"That was cool, but very crowded.

"So far we’ve had six confirm for this year, but we’re hoping for more."

The couple said they planned to provide Christmas ham, salads, pavlova and some ice cream for the dinner, but if people wanted bring food as well, it would be welcomed.

He said they did not expect to receive any Christmas presents for their generosity.

"Absolutely not. I think the most we’ve ever gotten was in our first year, which was a very pretty customised thank-you card, made by a young girl.

"We kept it for years as an ornament piece."

As for who would do the dishes at the end of the day, Mr Smith gave a long, waffly and non-committal answer.

